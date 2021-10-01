Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 714.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,976. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $355.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.47. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

