Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.83 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,575 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.47.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

