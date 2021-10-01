Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 5,934 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.41% of RBC Bearings worth $20,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.25.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $212.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.11 and a 200 day moving average of $206.17.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. Equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

