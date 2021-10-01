Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.