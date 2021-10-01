Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Universal Electronics worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $664.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

