Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 1,750 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $10,129,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $427,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $18.72 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

