Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.34.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,062 shares of company stock worth $1,385,641 in the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRUS opened at $82.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

