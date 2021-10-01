Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P cut its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,822 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after acquiring an additional 195,388 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $756.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.84. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

