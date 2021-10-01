23,035 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,014 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $791,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $49.21 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

