Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 205.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 569.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $396,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 102.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $167.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $105.45 billion and a PE ratio of -10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.77.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $3,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,258,222.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,215,569 shares of company stock worth $326,353,826. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

