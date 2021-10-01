CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 10,373 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 243.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 43.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,286,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.64.

URI opened at $350.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.46 and a 200 day moving average of $328.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.25 and a fifty-two week high of $369.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

