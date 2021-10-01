CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $2.81 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chubb by 33.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB stock opened at $173.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.79.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

