Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LDSF opened at $20.16 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

