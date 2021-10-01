Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL opened at $88.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

