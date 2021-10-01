Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in ONEOK by 104.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in ONEOK by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,399,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,847,000 after acquiring an additional 70,920 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after acquiring an additional 139,084 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in ONEOK by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

