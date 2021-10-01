Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,651.89.

In other news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,417 shares of company stock valued at $42,887,641 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,697.99 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,738.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,612.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,510.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $30.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

