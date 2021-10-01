Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of American International Group by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in American International Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,799,000 after buying an additional 213,927 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,298,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,174,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. boosted their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

