Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,546,000 after buying an additional 613,916 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

