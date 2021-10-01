Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires 1,152 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in GATX by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

Shares of GATX opened at $89.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

