Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $121,000 Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.95 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

