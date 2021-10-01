Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 45.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Scholastic by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Scholastic by 55.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Scholastic by 71.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of SCHL opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

In related news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

