The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 502,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $36,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

