DragonVein Price Reaches $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, DragonVein has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $3.33 million and $108,716.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,418.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $534.29 or 0.01126766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.01 or 0.00466087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00286723 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003476 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

