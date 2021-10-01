KeyCorp Comments on Thor Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Thor Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on THO. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

Shares of THO opened at $122.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after acquiring an additional 868,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

