Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 49.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 322.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after buying an additional 3,572,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after buying an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,283,000 after purchasing an additional 589,238 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $32.23 on Friday. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.50 and a beta of 4.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

