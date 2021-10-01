Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Boosts Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter worth $208,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 14.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 214,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 16.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Granite Construction by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after buying an additional 44,897 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GVA opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

