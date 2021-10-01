CNA Financial Corp Purchases 11,827 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSP. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth $8,776,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,651,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

