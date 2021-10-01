Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 12.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after acquiring an additional 166,364 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Repligen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,461,000 after acquiring an additional 130,709 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Repligen by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,845,000 after acquiring an additional 144,624 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Repligen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,251,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Repligen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,605,000 after acquiring an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,368.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $288.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.57. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.45 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $146.52 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

