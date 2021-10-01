CNA Financial Corp Grows Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after buying an additional 677,558 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,122,000 after acquiring an additional 357,703 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 382,520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 973,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,053,000 after buying an additional 159,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after buying an additional 494,755 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $66.43 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TPTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

