CNA Financial Corp Invests $490,000 in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RXRX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.