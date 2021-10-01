Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% during the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $159.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.80. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.39.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

