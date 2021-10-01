CNA Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AlloVir by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $25.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 3.35. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $270,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $90,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,184 shares of company stock worth $539,189 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AlloVir from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AlloVir Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

