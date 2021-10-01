Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned 1.35% of Middlefield Banc worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. The company has a market cap of $146.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 21.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MBCN. Credit Suisse Group lowered Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

