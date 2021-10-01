SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7,356.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,115,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,385 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at about $16,387,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 345,041 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 24.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,166,000.

NYSE:BCX opened at $8.93 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

