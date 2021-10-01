SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 533,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.41%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

