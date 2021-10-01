SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. FMR LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 31.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MAG Silver by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 444,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAG. CIBC raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

MAG Silver stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.00 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

