SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $188.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

