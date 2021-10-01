Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 692,568 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 692,568 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SYF. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

SYF opened at $48.88 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

