Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 3,593 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $1,744,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $357.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $192.54 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

