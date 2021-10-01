Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,447 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dover by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOV opened at $155.50 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $176.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.78.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.80.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

