SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $549,000 Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 199,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,495,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after buying an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $313.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.70 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.80 and a 200-day moving average of $362.55. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,758 shares of company stock valued at $166,485,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

