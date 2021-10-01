SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $583,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after purchasing an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after buying an additional 483,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,659,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,952,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,128,000 after buying an additional 874,853 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

