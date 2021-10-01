Albion Financial Group UT Buys Shares of 375 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in JD.com by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JD. CLSA cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

