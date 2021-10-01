Albion Financial Group UT Invests $44,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 7,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,251 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $65.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

