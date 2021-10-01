Albion Financial Group UT Invests $35,000 in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $56.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

