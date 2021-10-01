190 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 190 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Truist increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.59.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $195.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $126.64 and a 1 year high of $228.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.63 and its 200-day moving average is $203.67.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

