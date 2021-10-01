Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will announce $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.69. Crown Castle International reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

NYSE CCI opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.28. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,369,000 after buying an additional 1,320,474 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth $173,937,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

