Albion Financial Group UT Takes $60,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

NYSE:MPC opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

