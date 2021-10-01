$1.65 EPS Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to report $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.69. Vulcan Materials posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

NYSE VMC opened at $169.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $131.36 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Earnings History and Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

