Head-To-Head Comparison: Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) & Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and Anterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06% Anterix -6,051.24% -23.61% -20.73%

Orbsat has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anterix has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Orbsat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Anterix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Orbsat and Anterix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Anterix 0 1 2 0 2.67

Anterix has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.97%. Given Anterix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anterix is more favorable than Orbsat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orbsat and Anterix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 5.74 -$2.76 million N/A N/A Anterix $920,000.00 1,195.26 -$54.43 million ($3.13) -19.39

Orbsat has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix.

Summary

Anterix beats Orbsat on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

